Mrs. Rita May Ervin

Mrs. Ervin was born in Charlottesville, VA and daughter of the late Vernon Jefferson & Nancy Lynn Buckles Jessee.

She worked for AT&T.

Survivors include a son, Joshua Devan Jones; daughters, Brittany Nichole Bush and Kimberly Gregg (Christopher); sister, Tina Marshall Jessee; brother, Vernon “Chris” Jessee; grandchildren, Braden Shawn Sullivan, Ashlynn Taytum Mae Bush and Willow Nevaeh Gregg.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 pm Monday, December 26, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm Monday prior to service. Interment services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Chris Jones, Anthony Bush, Adam Culbertson, Randy Jones, Josh Hampton and Rick Culbertson. Honorary pallbearers will be Nicholas Jones and Sean Simms.

