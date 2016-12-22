logo

ELIZABETHTON - Kathleen Ambrose Miller, 79, Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Born March 31, 1937 in Berea, Kentucky and grew up in Cincinnati, she was a daughter of the late Finley & Lora Turner Ambrose. She had lived in Erwin & Elizabethton for several years. Kathleen was a graduate of Milligan College with a degree in Psychology. In her earlier years she was employed as a Christian Counselor with Good Samaritan, Johnson City and also a Social Worker. She was a member of Believers United Ministries, Johnson City. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Lindsay McInturff, a step-son: Brian Lukus Miller, seven brothers & sisters.

Survivors include her husband of twenty years: Carl Miller. Five Children: Gina True Hudson, Johnson City, Bobby (Michelle) True, Jonesborough, David (Amy) True, Erwin, Debi (Chuck) McInturff, Unicoi and Susie (Danny) Broyles, Elizabethton. Two Step-Children: Matthew Merle Miller, Bristol, Tenn. and Roda Bea Miller, Elizabethton. 14 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. Several Nieces & Nephews.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jo Greene officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Danny Broyles, Chuck, William and Sam McInturff, Jeremy & Justin Lemmon, Morgan Hudson and Bobby True III. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Kathleen to the Believers United Ministries, 500 Trillium Trail, Johnson City, Tenn. 37604. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

