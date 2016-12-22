Kathleen Ambrose Miller

Survivors include her husband of twenty years: Carl Miller. Five Children: Gina True Hudson, Johnson City, Bobby (Michelle) True, Jonesborough, David (Amy) True, Erwin, Debi (Chuck) McInturff, Unicoi and Susie (Danny) Broyles, Elizabethton. Two Step-Children: Matthew Merle Miller, Bristol, Tenn. and Roda Bea Miller, Elizabethton. 14 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. Several Nieces & Nephews.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jo Greene officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Danny Broyles, Chuck, William and Sam McInturff, Jeremy & Justin Lemmon, Morgan Hudson and Bobby True III. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Kathleen to the Believers United Ministries, 500 Trillium Trail, Johnson City, Tenn. 37604. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

