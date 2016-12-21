Ruby Kate Arms Lindsey

NEW MARKET - Lindsey, Ruby Kate Arms – age 86 of New Market passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Member and former church secretary of John Sevier Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Quivie and Nannie Arms and several brothers and sisters. Survived by husband of 64 years, Paul E. Lindsey; daughter, Vicki (Michael) Cannon; grandchildren, April (John) Estes and Laura (Justin) Garner; great grandchildren, Nan, Alex and Lincoln Estes and Cannon Garner; brother, Jack (Linda) Arms; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 7:00 PM Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Bridges Funeral Home with Rev. Grant Bishop officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Friday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM interment. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.