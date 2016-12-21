James Edward “Peanut” Sells

Peanut was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.

He was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

Peanut was a retired chemical operator for Holston Defense for 33 years and also later BAE.

He was a former member of the Senior Softball Players Association, Champion of the World Tournament in Dalton, GA and member of the Softball Hall of Fame. He also coached community softball for many years.

In addition to his parents, his wife, Martha Ann “Polly” Sells in 2012; three brothers, J. C. “Jake”, Jackie and Frank Sells preceded him in death.

Survivors include: his five daughters, Renee Bowman of Greeneville, Patti Bogart of Gray, Janie Jamerson of Gray, Susan and Dennis Day of Johnson City and Ellen McCall of Gray; a sister, Charlotte Summie of Jonesborough, three brothers, Thomas and Linda Sells of Jonesborough, Richard and Danelle Sells of Greeneville and Brad and Kathy Sells of Jonesborough; twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 23, 2016 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the Dogwood Chapel under the direction of Rev. Jon Reed at 7:00pm. A committal service is scheduled for Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 11:00am in Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. All those attending are asked to assemble at Morris-Baker to leave in procession by 10:30am.

Online condolences may be made via: www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Sells family. (423)282-1521