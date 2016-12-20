William R. Longo
Today at 1:52 PM
JONESBOROUGH - William R. Longo, 81, Jonesborough formerly of Norwich, CT, passed away at home, Monday, December 19, 2016. Bill was the owner of Longo’s Funeral Home for sixteen years in Norwich, CT. He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Arlyne Longo; and four children, Mary Kay Kelleher, Carol Ann Cormier, Ellen Denis and Billy Longo; three step-children, Robert Gradwell, Jason Gradwell and Susan Craddock; eight grandchildren; and two brothers, Tony & Joe Longo of FL. He also had a special friend, his cat, Little Kitty, that never left his side. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Longo.
Bill retired after 25 years from General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, CT, where he was a first class carpenter. Bill was proud of being a United States Marine.
We wish to thank Amedisys Hospice Care, especially Krista, Corey, Dawn and Karen for their care and support.
