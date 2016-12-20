James Henry Cole

James was known to everyone as “Granddaddy” or “Blue Eyes” and always had a smile on his face. He retired from the Meade after 44 years of service and spend the remainder of his time working in the garden, hunting for flea market treasures, chopping wood, watching wrestling, and spending time with his family. He loved to fish, though most of the “big ones” got away. You could regularly find him on his porch waving as cars drove by or piddling with his old cars. He had a great love for the Lord and his family. He was kind and loving to everyone he met. James was a great example of God’s love.

James was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Ruth Cole; his parents, Ben Roy & Janie Cole; and his sister, Lois Duncan.

James is survived by his two sons, Vance Cole & wife Martha and Tim Cole and girlfriend Shelia; daughter, Lisa Feathers & husband Lynn; sister, Ruth Morgan; three brothers, L.B., W.C., and Larry Cole; grandchildren, Nikki & Adam, Andy & Amy, Ashley, Matt, & Ean, Aaron & Tiffany, Tyler, Brandon & Danielle, Sean & Valerie, and Laken & Hunter; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Drew, Austin, Rileigh, Graylee, Ella, James, Tucker, Logan, Noah, Owen, Adonis, Dominique, Akiera, and Cayden; great great-grandchildren, Arabella, Liam, and Victoria; several nieces, nephews, and host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday (December 21, 2016) from 5 to 7 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel of East Lawn with Chaplain Mike Driver officiating. The family would like to extend an invitation to visit anytime at Mr. Cole’s residence.

Committal services will be held Thursday (December 22, 2016) at 11 a.m. in the Garden of Apostles at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made to the Cole family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Cole family.