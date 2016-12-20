Gloria Jean Lidman Cartozzo

Mrs. Cartozzo was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church where she worked as a volunteer making doll clothes, Christmas ornaments and other crafts for the church craft sales. She loved to work puzzles, watch murder mysteries on TV, garden and work with her flowers.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Steve Cartozzo, Elizabethton; Mike Cartozzo, Atlanta, GA; two daughters, Jennie Fletcher, Johnson City; Anna Williams, Jonesborough; five grandchildren, Elaine Fletcher, Joe Deel, Derek Cartozzo, Randi Williams and Cassie Williams; one great-granddaughter, Justice Deese; one great-grandson, Cason Williams; a sister, Pat Baker, Bossier City, LA; and a brother, Michael Hart. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Friday, December 23, 2016 at Noon at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Father Dennis J. Kress officiating. The family will receive friends in the church from 11:00 AM to Noon prior to the service on Friday.

Interment will follow the service at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, is serving the Cartozzo family. Office, 423-542-2232, Obituary line, 423-543-4917.