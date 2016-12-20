Clarence Howard Jaynes

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clay Jaynes, and Georgia Jaynes; brothers, Ernest and Bill Jaynes; sister, Elaine Lawson.

Howard is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan Jaynes; daughters, Tina Bailey and husband Cameron, Tammy Martin and husband Eric; grandchildren, Jared Hamby, Andrew Bishop, Kelsea Bailey; step grandchildren, Landon, Cameron and Megan Martin, all of Johnson City; brother, John Jaynes and wife Holly; sisters, Mary Alice Absher and husband James, and Nina " Tootsie" Jones and husband Louis; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to the ICU staff of the VA Medical Center for the wonderful loving care provided to Howard and his family during his illness.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 22, 2016 from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Johnny Carr officiating. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 23, 2016 at 1:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Tennessee Army National Guard and the Hawkins County Color Guard. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.