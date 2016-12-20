Audrey Claudine (Baker) Rider

Audrey was a former resident of Johnson City and taught at Steed College, Draughon's Junior College, the Elizabethton Area Vocational School and ETSU. She was born December 29, 1924, east of Dacoma in Alfalfa County to Kenneth Iverson Baker and Florence Viola (Peak) Baker and died December 20,2016. She attended Mt. Zion Rural School and graduated from Dacoma High School in 1942. She attended the American Business College in Wichita, KS, worked three years at the ACS office in Cherokee, 13 years as Deputy Court Clerk of Woods County in Alva, and was elected County Clerk of Woods County in 1960. She was elected President of the OK County Clerk's association that same year. She graduated from Northwestern State University with a BS degree and Master's degree in ED from the University of Nebraska. She was active in the Dacoma EUB church where she was SS Supt., taught classes in Sunday School and the Youth Fellowship, and was Lay Representative to the Annual Conference several times. At the time of her death she was a member of Willow View United Methodist Church, Enid, OK.

She married John Allen Rider July 16, 1961 at Dacoma, OK and they lived in various states where she taught school and was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband John Allen Rider, of the home; a daughter Michelle Brown and her husband Edward Brown of Woodway, TX a son J. Allen Rider III and his wife Kelli, of College Grove, TN, Grandchildren William Andrew Brown, Catherine Ann Brown, Lauren Alexis Brow of Woodway, TX, Hannah Abigail Rider and John Allen Rider IV of College Grove, TN and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Deverl Baker, a niece La Donna Farrell and a nephew Kenneth O. Baker.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northwestern Foundation, Northwestern Oklahoma State University with Brown-Cummings serving as custodian of funds. Condolence may be made online at www.brown-cummings.com.