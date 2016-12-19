Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Susan & Nathan Hynes, Telford; two grandchildren, Kati Garst and Kaden Haynes; special cousins, Edward & Carol Bowman; and several nephews, nieces, great-nephews & nieces and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister David Clark officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 pm Wednesday prior to service. Interment will follow at Boones Creek Christian Church Cemetery. Pallbearer will be Edward Bowman, Rick Little, Robert Hall, Dean Denny, David Stanton and John Payne. Honorary pallbearer will be Nathan Haynes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Center 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN 38105 Condolences may be sent to the Oliva family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821