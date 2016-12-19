Mr. Steven D. Day

Steve was a native of Unicoi County and the fifth son of Mary L. and Roy F. (Boots) Day. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Christy Ann Overbey, and a brother, Robert E. Day.

Those that remain to celebrate and remember Steve’s life include his Brothers Millard F. Day and his Wife Brenda, Johnny L. Day, and Gregory W. Day. His Son-In-Law Jim Overbey, and Jim and Christy’s Children and Steve’s Grandchildren, Jordan, Emily, and Hayden Overbey, and several nieces and nephews.

Steve’s brothers would like to thank a special and dear friend and cousin, Debbie Tittle, for all that she has done to help with the arrangements for Steve’s services and for being there for Steve when he needed a concerned and listening friend.

Affectionately known, and so dubbed by Rock Creek neighbor and friend, John Daniel, as, the Goat Man, after seeing Steve play a football game and for the way Steve would just “put the helmet” on the ball carrier like a Billy Goat!

Steve graduated from the University of Tennessee Memphis with a degree in Dental Hygiene.

A remembrance and visitation service will be held on Monday December 26, 2016 at 7:00PM at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Unicoi, TN. Pastor George Hall will officiate. David Francis will provide the music. The family will visit with friends from 5:00 -7:00PM prior to the service.

Graveside services will be Wednesday December 27, 2016 10:00AM at the VA Mountain Home National Cemetery with Military Honors.

Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel 11915 Kingston Pike, Farragut, Tennessee, 37394 is serving the Day family. www.clickfh.com