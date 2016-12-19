Luella Clark Adams

Luella was born in Johnson City to the late Jake and Edith Phillips Clark.

She volunteered for many years for the Red Cross at the VA and the Jonesborough Senior Center helping with meals and quilting.

In addition to her parents, Luella was preceded in death by: her husband, Jack Adams; six brothers; and two sisters.

Survivors include: one son, David Whaley; two grandchildren, David Charles and William Robert Whaley; three great grandchildren, Tabitha Smith, Jake Whaley and Jessie Whaley; one great-great grandchild, Lizzie Smith; one brother, Phillip Clark; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pat and Joe Moore; and special friends, Sarah and Jim Cashe.

The family of Luella Adams will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 8:00 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Please meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM Thursday to go in procession to Mountain Home National Cemetery for 10:45 AM graveside services.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Adams family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Adams family. (423) 282-1521