Cleveland Joseph Foster

Mr. Foster was preceded in death by his father, Harley Cleveland Foster. He is survived by his; mother, Linda Elizabeth Woodby of Erwin; daughter, Cheyanne Michelle Foster; brothers Harlan Foster, Farron Foster and Joshua Price; sisters, Tammy Lynn Foster Higgins, Victoria Elizabeth Foster King and Renea Foster; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces.

A graveside service for Cleveland Joe Foster will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 21, 2016 in the Bell Cemetery. Rev. David Byrd will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be members of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

