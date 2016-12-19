Charles Curtis Tittle

Mr. Tittle leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of fifty-one years, Shirley Chandley Tittle; two daughters, Rita Tittle and Karen Tittle Kelly, both of Erwin; two grandchildren, Sydnee Tittle Hale and Emma Grace Kelly; three brothers, Wayne Ollis of Russellville, Arkansas, Bill Tittle, Jr. and Terry Tittle; two sisters, Linda Murray and Joyce Tucker; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 21, 2016, from 5:00 P. M. until the hour of service at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Allan Foster. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Committal service will be held Thursday at 11:00 A. M. in the Chandley Cemetery, Shelton Laurel, NC. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 A. M. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.

