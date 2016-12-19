Calvin Blane Quesenberry

Survivors include his wife Shirley W Taylor Quesenberry, one son Calvin “Corky” Quesenberry and wife Daphne Cable of Marrietta, GA, and daughters Barbara Raymond and husband John of Bluff City, TN, Sue Bebber and husband Sam of Lodi, VA. Step-daughters Lisa Richardson and husband Allen, Amy Netherly and husband Steve and step-son Randy Taylor all of Elizabethton, TN, brother-in-law Henry and wife Betty and sister-in-law Janice Oliver and husband Ron of Blountville, TN, 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nephew Billy Tickle of Dublin, VA along with several other nieces and nephews. Graveside services and interment will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 at Memorial Funeral Chapel with funeral service to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Stoney Creek Baptist Church 1843 Highway 91, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or TACA Scholarship Fund, 826 Tennessee Ave, Bristol, TN 37620. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving theQuesenberry family