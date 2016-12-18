In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Bice; a son, Johnny Bice; sisters, Gladys Lund, Mildred Treadway and Ruby Trivett and brothers, Roy Trivett and Oscar Trivett. Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Charlotte Pate and husband Gary; Nancy Bennett and husband Lester, all of Elizabethton; Freda Russell and husband Joe, Chapmansboro, TN; four sisters, Daisy Shingleton and husband Gary, Hampton, TN; Christine Hill, Fayetteville, NC, Elva Hoke and husband Gene, Clearwater, FL and Pauline Leatherland, Orlando, FL; two brothers, Preston Trivett, Sarasota, FL and Lloyd Trivett and wife Joy, Foster, RI; six grandchildren, Jessica Bennett-Shim and husband Dongseop Shim, Jeju Island, South Korea; Jami Bennett, Jeju Island, South Korea; Kelly Culp and husband Tyler, Murfreesboro, TN; Kevin Russell, Franklin, TN; Angela Waters and husband Julius and Melissa Burchfield and husband Kevin, all of Elizabethton; four great-grandchildren, Jay Waters, Julie Waters Colbaugh, Jacob Waters and Austin Burchfield and one great-great-grandson, Caleb Waters, all of Elizabethton.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Margie Trivett Bice will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 20, 2016 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Marvin Slagle officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 -7:00 P.M. on Tuesday prior to the funeral service.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:45 A.M. Wednesday, December 21, 2016 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Kevin Burchfield, Julius Waters, Jacob Waters, Jay Waters, Dongseop Shim, Steve Bales, Cole Harmon and R.V. Arnold. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:40 A.M. on Wednesday.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the entire staff, nurses, cooks, housekeeping and frontline caregivers of Ivy Hall Nursing Home who gave compassionate care, love and concern for our Mother. Also special thanks to Hannah Counts of Hospice.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Haiti Missions Project, c/o Heartland Fellowship, 211 Heartland Way, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Condolences may be sent to the family visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook or by fax 423-542-9499. Tetrick Funeral Home is serving the Bice family. Office: 423-542-2232, Obituary Line: 423-543-4917