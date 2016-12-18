Mary Lou McLaughlin

Mrs. McLaughlin leaves behind to cherish her memories, two daughters, Daisy Smith, Nellie Arrowood and husband,

Steve, all of Erwin; two grandsons, Randy Hayes and wife, Nona of Colorado and Sonny Smith of Erwin; one granddaughter, Marlena Williams of Erwin; four great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel from 12:30 P. M. to 1:30 P. M. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 P. M. in the Higgins Chapel Cemetery, Flag Pond. Reverend Jerry Keasling will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

