Johnny Allen Robertson

Johnny was a native of Chattanooga. He was a son of the late Van and Chloe Anderson Robertson.

Johnny retired from the State of Tennessee as a Special Agent with the Bomb and Arson Section. He was a member of the International Association of Arson Investigators Chapter 4, as well as the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1831.

He was 1958 Golden Gloves boxer and held a fourth degree black belt in Tai Chi at Olson Martial Arts. He was also and avid golfer, although he had a love-hate relationship with the sport. Johnny was a master storyteller who was known for his tall tales.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jessica Robertson.

Survivors include: three children, Scott Allen Robertson and his wife Holly, Anita Robertson Gross and her husband Matthew, and Lisa Robertson Jeffers and her husband Leif; four grandchildren, James Allen Robertson, Jake Ericson Jeffers, Luke Robertson Jeffers, and John Jackson Jeffers; brother, Eddie Robertson and his wife Faye; cousins, James B. Souder and Jerry Robertson; nieces, Renee Kimmell and Sonya Barnes; former spouse and mother of his children, Wanda Cox Robertson; and special friends, Jess Hodge, Tom Gentry, Lori Ratliff, and Bill Burbach.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to hospice nurse, Shannon Letterman, and Kim Pratt and Jennifer Norton at the Cancer Center for their exceptional care and compassion. Also the family would like to thank Pam Lature for her support of Dad and our family.

The family of Johnny Robertson will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm Tuesday under the direction of Pastor Rusty Verran. A committal service is scheduled for 2 pm Wednesday at Jarnagin Cemetery in Morristown. Minister, family, and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Wednesday for the service. Active pallbearers will be: Jake, Luke, and John Jeffers, Matthew Gross, Leif Jeffers, and James B. Souder. Honorary pallbearers are: Tom Gentry, Jess Hodge, Eddie Robertson, Bill Burbach, members of Moose Lodge #1831, and Olson’s Martial Arts Academy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1317 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22314.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Robertson family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Robertson family. (423) 282-1521