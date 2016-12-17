Tori was born on July 29, 1996. She is survived by her loving maternal great grandmother Louise McKinney who raised her from an infant, two little brothers Gabriel Prioreschi and Malaki Prioreschi of Cartersville GA, maternal grandmother Lynne Mckinney and maternal grandfather Ben Peterson of Rogersville, maternal aunt Dena Dugger and several aunts, uncles, and cousins, mother Carrie Dugger, father Christopher Jones and fraternal grandfather Chuck Jones.

There will be a memorial service at Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ in Johnson City on Tuesday December 20, 2016. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 and the Memorial Service will be at 7 with Pastor Donny Reagan officiating.