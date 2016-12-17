logo

Ms. Betty Jean Engle

Today at 3:21 PM

ERWIN - Ms. Betty Jean Engle, age 75, of Erwin, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 16, 2016 at Johnson City Medical Center, with family by her side. Betty is a native of Virginia and a daughter of the late C. H. Davis and the late Ruby Craft Cleary. She was a member of Southside Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing and quilting, both by hand and machine. Betty was formerly employed by Murray Guard at NFS in Erwin and in later years was the owner and operator of House of Bargains and Knit World Fabrics until she retired. In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 16years, J. D. Engle, Betty Jean Engle has left behind to cherish her memories: Daughter: Regina L. Coffie and husband Randy; Sons: James Curtis Engle and wife Donna; David L. Engle; Joseph A. Engle; Sister: JoAnn Denton; Brother: Hobart Davis; Grandchildren: Alicia Engle Smith; Andrea Engle Bowman; Keaton Coffie; Kristin Foster; David J. Engle; Joshua Engle; Anthony Engle; and Eight great-grandchildren.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Betty Jean Engle in a funeral service to be at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at Calvary Baptist Church, 540 Adams Street, Erwin. Reverend Bernie Jones, Reverend Craig Shelton and Reverend David Crutchfield will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and will continue until service time on Tuesday at Calvary Baptist Church. A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 21 2016 at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 AM Wednesday to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to Calvary Baptist Church Moldova Missions and Women’s Ministry, 540 Adams Street, Erwin, TN 37650.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Betty Jean Engle through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.