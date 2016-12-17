Ms. Betty Jean Engle

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Betty Jean Engle in a funeral service to be at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at Calvary Baptist Church, 540 Adams Street, Erwin. Reverend Bernie Jones, Reverend Craig Shelton and Reverend David Crutchfield will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and will continue until service time on Tuesday at Calvary Baptist Church. A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 21 2016 at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 AM Wednesday to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to Calvary Baptist Church Moldova Missions and Women’s Ministry, 540 Adams Street, Erwin, TN 37650.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net.