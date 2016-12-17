Mr. Larry D. Parman

Mr. Parman was a native of Greene County and the son of the late Nessie and Coralea Swatzell Parman. He was also preceded in death by brothers in law Russel Johnson and Winson Massey.

Mr. Parman was a veteran of the United States Army having retired in 1980 attaining the rank of Sergeant Major.

Larry enjoyed playing golf.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Marie Brown Parman, three daughters and sons in law, Maria and Ben Pack, Elizabeth and Tony Hughes, and Karyn and Kyle Wallace; grandchildren, Candace, Clint, Casey, Tristan, Spencer, Eli, Quinn, Xander, Kayne, Kore, and Kai; brother, Bobby Parman and wife Charlotte, sister, JoAnn Johnson, sister in law Elizabeth Massey and brother in law Buddy Brown and his wife Marlene; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Tuesday December 20 2016 7:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, the family will receive family and friends from 5:00 -7:00Pm prior to the service.

Graveside services will be Wednesday December 21, 2016 10:00AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Military Honors.

