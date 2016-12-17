Mr. Elbert Worley Brummett

Mr. Brummett was born in Russell County, Virginia on July 20, 1934. He was the son of William Kemper and Lottie Mae Brummett. In addition to his parents, sisters, Nannie Fields and Bessie Douglas preceded him in death, as well as his son-in-law George Carpenter, Jr. and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Joann Brummett; three daughters, Toni Carpenter, Donna Brummett, and Lori Bryson (James), one son, Jason Brummett; four grandchildren, Tracy DaCruz (Jay), Leslie Gilbert, Justin Carpenter, and Adelyn Bryson; two great grandchildren, Caleb Gilbert and Lauren Carpenter; one honorary grandson, Zachary Lee; sister, Eula Fields; sisters-in-law, Jeanie Lee and Sharon Adams (Lawrence); and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Heavenly Sonshine and the staff of NHC and Caris Healthcare for their services.

The funeral service will be conducted Monday, December 19, 2016, at 12PM in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Timothy Kobler officiating. The family will receive friends from 11AM until service time. The graveside committal service will follow in Washington County Memory Gardens. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., is serving the Brummett family. (423)928-6111