Katherine E. Peterson. has left behind to cherish her memories: Son: Dennis Peterson and wife Sara, of Erwin; Granddaughter: Christina Neads and husband Jeff, of Live Oak, CA; Great Grandchildren: Tyler C. Peterson, of Clovis, CA; Kevin Neads, of Live Oak, CA; Lucas Neads, of Live Oak, CA; Granddaughter-in-Law: Diane Peterson, of Clovis, CA; and several nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Katherine E. Peterson in a funeral service to be at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 19, 2016, at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Frank Proffitt will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 12:30 PM and continue until service time on Monday. A committal service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery on Monday. Those attending will meet at Valley Funeral Home for the 2:00 PM service. Active pallbearers will be notified.

The family wishes to express special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Memorial Hospital Long Term Care Unit.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net.