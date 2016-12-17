In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Brooks Clyde Peters; sisters, Anna Mae Cable and Vertie Marie “Sis” Peters and a brother, Clifford Cable. Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Loretta P. Colbaugh and her husband Rev. Ray Colbaugh and Lora Turbyfill and husband Wayne, all of Elizabethton; four grandchildren, Kevin Colbaugh, David Turbyfill, Shirlene Turbyfill and Kayla Henson; two great-grandchildren, Rev. Nicholas Colbaugh and Logan Turbyfill and a sister, Annis Forbes, Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Iona (Lid) Peters will be conducted at 2:30 P.M. Sunday, December 18, 2016 in the Fireside Room of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Nicholas Colbaugh officiating. Mr. Kevin Colbaugh will give the eulogy. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 PM – 2:30 P.M. on Sunday prior to the funeral service or at the residence of any family member at other times. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Grindstaff Cemetery with Rev. Roger Hayley officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to The Grindstaff Cemetery, c/0 Dean and Flo Grindstaff, 115 Southgate Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook or by fax 423-542-9499. Tetrick Funeral Home is serving the Peters family. Office: 423-542-2232, Obituary line 423-543-4917