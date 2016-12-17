Cathy always had a special way of making everyone around her laugh. She had a smile that could light up a room and when you were with her, she made sure you were entertained and that you were smiling too. She was a special needs person who brought joy to everyone she met. Even during her illness, she looked forward to company. She always had a love for animals and she loved and cared for her puppies, Smokey, Lilly and Rowdy. She also loved her jewelry and pocketbooks, Christmas and she especially loved her brothers and sisters. Cat will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to know her.

Those left to cherish Cathy’s sweet memories include her father, John Wesley Guy, of the home; her sister, her caregiver and her constant companion, Trish Guy, also of the home; her four brothers, who loved her tremendously, David Guy and wife Lori, of Watauga, TN; Jimmy Guy and wife Loretta, of Butler, Jack Guy and wife Samantha (who had a special bond with Cathy), also of Butler, and Dennis Guy and fiancé, Becky Potter, of Hampton. Many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and special friends also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Cathy Sue Guy will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 in Flat Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Howard Estep, Rev. Joe Browning and Rev. Tim Greene officiating. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Flat Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be brothers: David Guy, Jim Guy, Jack Guy and Dennis Guy and nephews: Justin Guy and Josh Guy.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, December 19, 2016 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook or by fax 423-542-9499. Tetrick Funeral Home is serving the Guy family. Office: 423-542-2232, Obituary line 423-543-4917.