Robert (Bob) Edward LeSueur

Bob graduated from Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, and The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was a teacher and coach at East High and Bearden High Schools. The Bob LeSueur track sign in his honor was recently placed at Bearden High School and on March 5, 2016, Bob LeSueur Day was proclaimed at the school. He served with the Marine Reserves in Johnson City and Knoxville from 1954 to 1965. He enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, and UT sports.

He is survived by his son, Brett LeSueur; daughter, Gena Poulos and husband, Greg of Raleigh, North Carolina; son, Derrick LeSueur and wife, Karen; Daughter, Gayle Wright and husband, Mark of Franklin, Tennessee; the mother of the children is Carolyn J LeSueur; granddaughter, Samantha Poulos of Denver, Colorado; grandson, Garrett Poulos of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandsons, Michael LeSueur and Matthew LeSueur; their mother, Terri LeSueur; grandson, Davis Wright of Owensboro, Kentucky; granddaughter, Chloe Wright of Franklin, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; stepchildren, Charlie Dawson, Robin Dawson-Hatfield and husband, Walter; Lori Dawson Gillian and husband, Michael, and their children.

The family will hold a memorial service on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 2:30pm at Sevier Heights Baptist Church, 3232 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920, where he was a member. Receiving of friends will be from 12:30pm until 2:30pm.

The LeSueur family invites you to view and sign the guest book at www.berryfuneralhome.com

The family strongly encourages memorials be made to: Foundation Fighting Blindness, www.blindness.org/retinitis-pigmentosa, 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, Maryland 21046 or Thompson Cancer Center, www.thompsoncancer.com, 1915 White Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee 37916.