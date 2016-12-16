Geraldine Stitt Pierce

She attended Central Baptist Church (Abba’s House) in Hixson and First Church of the Nazarene in Elizabethton. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mildred Hicks, Five brothers: Luke, Carl, Harold, Sam, and Johnnie Hicks, husbands Perry Stitt and Edward Pierce.

Survivors include her son Michael (Kassandra) Stitt of Lakesite, TN; grandchildren Brian Stitt of Nashville, TN; Nicole (Jason) Burgess of Knoxville, TN; and Jaime (Bill) McConkey of Soddy Daisy, TN; four great grandchildren Nicholas Holden, Abigail Burgess, Nolan Burgess, and Lacy Boles.

Graveside services will held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2016 at the Happy Valley Memorial Park in Elizabethton with Reverend Kenley Knight officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene 200 West I St. Elizabethton, TN 37643. Family & friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Sunday to go to the cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family on our web-site: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com

