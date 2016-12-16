Elbert Worley Brummett

JOHNSON CITY - Elbert Worley Brummett, age 82, Of Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at NHC nursing home after a lengthy illness. The funeral service will be conducted Monday, December 19, 2016 at Appalachian Funeral Home at 12PM. The family will receive friends from 11AM to 12PM. The complete obituary will be published in the Sunday edition of the Johnson City Press. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Brummett Family. 928-6111