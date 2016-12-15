Terry Lee Wilson

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Loretta Wilcox Stout; a brother, Gary Wilson; friend, Gene Troutman

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his wife of 30 years, Elsie B. Wilson; two sons, Kenneth Wilson and wife Amber, Johnson City, Shane Wilcox, Gray; two daughters, Summer Johnson and husband Derrick, Winter Guy, and husband Blake, all of Johnson City; two brothers, Larry Wilson and wife Vickie, Johnson City, Tony Royston, Knoxville; sister, Kathy Garst and husband Bobby, Johnson City; Truck Driving Family, Brother, Joe and Katrinka Lout, Bronson, TX; seven grandchildren, Kalexia Wilson, Daisa Wilson, Gaither Turbyfill, Spring Johnson, Storm Johnson, Avery Guy, and Megan Humphery; four great grandchildren, Sabastian Guy, Snow Guy, Karma Sheets, and Kamilla Sanders

The funeral service for Mr. Wilson will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, December 15, 2016 in the sanctuary of Keystone Freewill Baptist Church, Johnson City with Rev. Terry Jones and Rev. Steve Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the church.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 2:30 P.M. Friday, December 16, from the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Keystone Freewill Baptist Church at 1:45 P.M. Friday. Military Honors will be presented by the Boone Dam VFW. Active pallbearers will be Kenneth Wilson, Jerry Willens, Tony Royston, Blake Guy, Dakota Sutton, Shane Wilson, Shane Wilcox, Mike Jones, and Storm Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be, staff of Amedysis Hospice, Senior Saints of Keystone Freewill Baptist Church, Gary Ward, Mark Hudson, Derrick Johnson, Roger Smith, and Fred Howard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Keystone Freewill Baptist Church- Children’s Church, 110 Bettie Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson & Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Ave, Johnson City, is serving the Wilson family. (423) 928-2245