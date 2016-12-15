Ted was born in Twila, Kentucky, but had lived in Carter County most of his life. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict. During his military service Ted traveled and played with Chuck Hauns and the Sunny Mountain Boys as part of The Stars of Armed Forces Network. Ted had worked as a consultant engineer and was a member of Borderview Christian Church. Ted was a devoted student of scripture and taught Sunday School for many years. He enjoyed golf and playing the guitar and being with his grandson. He was an avid UT fan and loved baseball.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 62 years, Mary Humphrey Bryant, of the home; a daughter, Janet Campbell and husband Chris, of Flowery Branch, GA; a son, Eddie Bryant and wife Susan, of Knoxville, TN; a grandson, Nathan Campbell, of Flowery Branch, GA; a sister, Betty Elliott, of Johnson City, TN; a brother, Peter Bryant and wife Jeanette, of Raleigh, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

A service to honor the life of Ted L. Bryant will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 18, 2016 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Scott Fisher and Mr. John Smith, ministers, officiating. Music will be provided Kenneth Hartley, Joel Norris, Scott Reynolds and Ray Don Markland. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Sunday; or at the residence at any time.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 19, 2016 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be Chris Campbell, Nathan Campbell, Keith Raulston, Chauncey Fernandes, Keith Carr, Everett Smith and Scott Depew. Honorary pallbearers will be Bud Collins, Sal Sala, Steve Burrough, Steve Replogle, David Bryant, Earl Ellis and the men of Borderview Christian Church. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Monday, to go in procession.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 2335 Knob Creek Road, #101, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book or by fax 423 542-9499. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the Bryant family. Office 423 542-2232, Obituary line 543-4917.