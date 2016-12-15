Mrs. Bessie Eugenia Ray

Mrs. Ray was born on July 13, 1918 in Mississippi and was a daughter of the late Walter & Kattie Crow Murphy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elzie H. Ray.

She was a member of Holston Baptist Deaf Mission. At the age of six she enrolled in the Mississippi School for the Deaf. Later, she married and moved to Flag Pond, Tennessee.

Survivors include two daughters and son-in-law, Evelyn Faye & Jim “Mac” McCloud, Telford and Jane Ann Shelton, Garland, TX; grandsons, Jimmy Stancil, Erwin and Boney Shelton, Flag Pond; granddaughters, Teresa Bailey (Tim), and Libby Tipton, all of Erwin; great-grandchildren, Lindsay Bailey, Dakota Shelton, Dylan Shelton, Drew Shelton, Warren Shelton, Jessica Fisher, Nikki Miller, Daniel Tipton, Carrie Ford, William Tipton and Thomas Tipton; great-great grandchildren, Blakely Tipton, Anderson Ford, Isabelle Fisher and Andrew Fisher.

Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 pm Sunday, December 18, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Morgan, Jr. officiating. Music will be provided by the choir of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Sign language interpreting will be provided by Patty Harmon. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Sunday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, December 19, 2016 at Ray-Rice Cemetery on Devil’s Fork Rd., Flag Pond.

Pallbearers will be Boney Shelton, Warren Shelton, Drew Shelton, Daniel Tipton, Thomas Tipton, and George Rutledge. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim “Mac” McCloud, Jimmy Stancil, John Coffey, Jim Foglesong, Justin Foglesong, and Jonas Foglesong.

Condolences may be sent to the Ray family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821