Mr. David Michael Moore

Mr. Moore was born in Leicester England, the son of the late Aaron Moore and Clara E. Harmer Moore. He received his US citizenship in March of 2009 of which he was very proud.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving as a heavy vehicle operator in the Vietnam War.

Mr. Moore was of the Catholic faith.

He worked as a machine technician for many years but for the last 20 years he did what he loved to do,

running his own business as a dog groomer, and caring for his pets.

He loved his cars, he loved hunting and fishing and most of all he loved his pets, he was a great lover of animals.

Survivors include one son Gregory Moore and wife Natacha and a granddaughter Samantha, all of New Jersey; several nieces and nephews; special friends include his neighbor/caregiver, Kathleen Petretta, her children Thomas Petretta and Harlee Petretta, and a friend and partner in the grooming business Dorain Shipley and several others.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, December 18, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesborough at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of David Moore to the Washington County Humane Society 2101 W. Walnut Street Johnson City, TN 37604.

Condolences may be sent to the Moore family at www.dillow-taylor.com

