Mr. Carroll Wade “Bud” Boone

Mr. Boone graduated from Cloudland High School in 1957 and attended Milligan College. He was an active participant in the Roan Mountain Community, and assisted in the development of the youth and local sports programs in Roan Mountain in the 1970’s. He was an avid supporter and fan of Cloudland Athletics, as well as an avid golfer who enjoyed being on the golf course with his golfing buddies. He worked for the Tennessee Dept. of Transportation for forty-seven years and was a civil engineer involved in road building projects, including being the project manager for the I-26 Tennessee to Asheville, NC project, which has been named one of the ten most beautiful highways in the nation. He was also instrumental in building the Jefferson D. Davis Bridge in Carter County, and in fact, had a bridge named after him, the Carroll Boone Bridge near Roan Mountain State Park. Later in his life he consulted for the LPA Construction Firm in Columbia, SC. He was a committed Christian and a member of First United Methodist Church in Elizabethton.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Wade Boone, Johnson City; a daughter, Hope Boone Radebaugh and her husband, Barclay, Charleston, SC; two sisters, Frances Ellis, Valley Forge Community; Kay Clark, Gray; five grandchildren, Graham Boone and Hunter Boone, Johnson City; Anna Radebaugh Bruner, and her husband, Don, Reid Radebaugh and Sophia Radebaugh, all of Charleston. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Boone will be conducted on Sunday, December 18, at 6:00 PM in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 4:00 – 5:45 PM prior to the service on Sunday.

A private graveside service will be conducted in Roan Mountain. Active pallbearers will be Graham Boone, Hunter Boone, Reid Radebaugh, Don Bruner, Greyland Webb, Dylan Ellis, Nathaniel Hughes and Dale Clark. Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Dugger, Richard Grindstaff, Charlie Hartman, Jerry Wheeler, Jim Snyder, Robert “Bob” White, Tim Graybeal, Max White, D.B. Honeycutt, Jim Hardin, Dillard Street, and Chuck Richardson.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Cloudland High School Athletic Program, C/O Diane McKinney, 476 Cloudland Drive, Roan Mountain, TN, 37687. Please mark all donations for the Carroll Boone Memorial Fund.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

Tetrick Funeral Home is serving the Boone family. Office 423-542-2232, Obituary line, 423-543-4917.