Mary Elizabeth Nave

Mary was a retired salesperson for Avon Cosmetics Company.

She attended Mountain View Baptist church.

Mary was president of the Johnson City Association of Bowlers for 14 years.

In addition to her parents, her first husband Homer Bowman in 1961 and her second husband Harold E. Nave preceded her in death in 1995.

Survivors include her son, Roger Bowman of the home, a stepdaughter, Susan Nave of Kingsport; grandchildren, Charlie and Marla Gregg of Dublin, OH, Carl and Sharon Gregg of Dayton, OH, Gary and Pat Gregg of Huber Heights, OH and Jerry and Mary Lee Gregg of Johnson City; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 17, 2016 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm in the Dogwood Chapel a funeral service will follow under the direction of Rev. Jim Cambron and Rev. Mark Gooden. A committal service will be conducted on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. in the Monte Vista Memorial Park Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at to leave in procession at 1:40p.m.

Online memorials may be made via: www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Nave family. (423) 282-1521