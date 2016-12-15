Linda was of the Christian faith and was a member of Crossroads Christian Church in Gray, TN. She enjoyed cooking, going to church and spending time with her friends and family.

Left to cherish her memory are her Husband of 44 years Robert B. Wines; daughter Jennifer Ruff & husband John; two sons, Robert M. Wines, Charles Wines & wife Harley Banks; grandchildren, Jacob Wines, Natalie Dykes, Eli Wines, Blaze Wines and Lucaes Wines; two sisters Teresa Geiger & husband Larry, Sabrina Cox & Wayne; one brother Michael McQueen and her very special friends "The Three Amigos" Dot Rowe, Cecilia Haren and Sarah Irick.

A celebration of life service will be held at Crossroads Christian Church on Friday, December 16 at 6:00 pm. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00pm to 6:00pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family of Linda D. Wines by signing the online guest registry found on the funeral home's website (www.snydersmemorialgardens.com). Snyder's Memorial Gardens, funeral home Gray, TN. is serving the family of Linda D. Wines.