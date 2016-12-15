Gilbert George Grossman

JONESBOROUGH - Gilbert George Grossman, 88, of Jonesborough, died Wednesday, December 14, 2016. Born in Posey County, Indiana, he was the son of the late Louis George and Ida (Keck) Grossman. He spent 40 years in the animal feed, farm seed and fertilizer business. In 1990, he retired as president and general manager of Bortz Elevator Co., Inc., Westville, Indiana and moved to Jonesborough. He served in the US Army in Japan and Korea during the Korean Conflict. After his retirement, he spent much of his time in volunteer missionary work in Africa, Germany, France, England, Wales, Italy, St. Croix and Japan. Additionally, he was a member of several church-sponsored bricklaying teams and disaster relief teams in the southern states. A lifelong Baptist, Mr. Grossman served as Sunday school teacher and superintendent, choir member, trustee, deacon, treasurer and financial secretary in several churches in Indiana, Illinois, and Tennessee. He most recently attended Bowmantown Baptist Church, Jonesborough. In 1963, he married Elener R. (Ellie) Norris, who preceded him in death in 2005. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Clifford, Robert and Paul. He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Colonel Luke G. Grossman, USAF (Retired), and Dawn E.W. Grossman. In 2009, he married Betty Oxendine, who survives him. Also surviving are one sister-in-law of Owensboro, Kentucky, and several nieces and nephews.