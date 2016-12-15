George worked in the Tool & Die department of General Motors and was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church. He was a loyal and faithful member of the Dashiell Masonic Lodge #238 F& AM for over 60 years, where he had also served as Past Master.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter-in-law, Pat Church, of Hampton; two grandsons, David Church and wife Shea, of Maryville and Aaron Church and wife Ashley, Johnson City; two granddaughters, Rachel Tester and husband Brian, of Hampton and Rebecca Church, of Elizabethton; six great grandchildren also survive.

A service to honor the life of George T. Church will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 19, 2016 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. David Seibenaler, minister, officiating. Masonic services will follow the service and will be provided by the Dashiell Masonic Lodge #238 F& AM. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Monday; or at the residence of his daughter-in-law, Pat Church, at 602 Main Street, Hampton, TN.

The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Valley Forge Christian Church Children’s Fund, 114 VF Christian Church Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book or by fax 423 542-9499. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the Church family. Office 423 542-2232, Obituary line 543-4917.