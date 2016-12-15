Ella Mae “Suzi” Berry Schutt

She graduated from Brazil High School, Brazil, Indiana and Michael Reese Nursing School, Chicago, IL, where she met her future husband Paul. They were married in Douglas, Arizona in 1956. She worked as a nurse in many hospitals in several states and taught in one nursing program while living in many places, moving with her husband and his career in the nuclear science industry, the longest, 30 years, being Atlanta, GA. They discovered Amelia Island in the 70’s and became permanent residents when Paul retired.

She was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church. She was active in support of her community no matter where it might be. Her interests were family, reading, cooking, gardening, and bridge.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at St. Michael Catholic Church of Fernandina Beach with the Reverend Father Jose Kallukalam, Celebrant.

Mrs. Schutt will be laid to rest beside her husband in Bosque Bello Cemetery.

Her family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Oxley Heard.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to the Lewis & Eva Berry Endowment Fund. Wabash Valley Community Foundation, 2901 Ohio Blvd., Suite, Terre Haute, IN 47803.

