Christina Kay Grunder

December 10, 2016, at the Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by friends and family. She was born on March 19, 1947, in Carrollton, OH. Christina was a graduate of Carrollton Exempted Village School System, Carrollton OH. Christina continued her education at Milligan College where she earned her degree in sociology, and at Case Western Reserve University to work on her MSSA.

She returned to Tennessee where she was devoted to the community. She worked for the UETHDA as a Head Start teacher, social worker, and summer youth worker. She was a member of the community organization ABSA for its duration. For 25 years, she worked for DHS. She was also a charter member of New Covenant Family Church (Jubilee World Outreach). There, she served as Deacon from March 2001 to August 2008. She was mostly concerned with the quality of life of others, and was willing to serve and love everyone. She desired to love all as God had loved her and encourage them to be all God was calling them to be.

Christina was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Esther Grunder; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Brower and Jay Wayne Grunder; and a very special sister Patricia Burum.

She is survived by her son Robert Grunder and his wife Brenda; grandsons Levi and Malcolm Grunder; sister Elizabeth (Donald) Sweeny; special “brother” Kenneth McGrath; and special “sisters” Viola Patton, Carrie Belle Johnson, Lynne Hill McKinney, Cheryl Ray, Vanessa Rhea, San Stephens, Carrie Whittington, and Alberta Harris.

Christina was affectionately named Big Mama, Ms. Tina, Mama T, and also Thunder! Big Mama had family members she adopted along the way. The Forney Family (Gladys, Neal, Missy, Diana, and Jonathan), Nancy Gardner Simpson, Katie Bailey Hayes, Margaret “Sugar” Easterly, Vicky Evans Moore, Carolyn Milan, Pat Chrapliwy… and many, many more! She certainly enjoyed cooking for and entertaining her extended family, especially her “Boys”!

A visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Sunday, December 18 at Jubilee World Outreach located at 1409 Indian Ridge Road, Johnson City, TN 37604, with a celebration of life service following.

