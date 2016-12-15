Bonnie Beth Ramsey

Bonnie was a beautiful, bright, blue-eyed young lady with a passion for life. She was a deaf person with no hearing from the day she was born. Her father is a retired Colonel in the United States Air Force, giving his children an opportunity to grow up all over the country and live on various Air Force bases. She enjoyed the experience being a daughter of a parent in the United States military.

Bonnie’s early education commenced at the Great Yarmouth School for the Deaf in the U.K. She flourished in the boarding school environment and grew into a little girl who could not wait to return to the United States of America. She was Ms. Deaf Florida 1972. She was a member of the American Deaf Dance Company, and she attended Model Secondary School for the Deaf, Gallaudet Campus, in Washington D.C. She was a graduate of the St. Petersburg Jr. College where she received an Associate Degree and was retired from the Texas Teachers Retirement System. She enjoyed being with family and friends, cruises, walking on the beach, yoga and dancing. Her greatest joys in life were her family and her dog, Bohdi.

In addition to her father, James B. Ramsey, III, of South Padre Island, TX; those left to cherish her memory include her brother, James B. Ramsey IV, and wife Mindy, of Dallas, TX; two nephews, James B. Ramsey, V, and wife Michelle, of Colleyville, TX, and Michael Ramsey; four great nieces and nephews, Alley Kay Ramsey, James B. Ramsey, VI, Andrew Ramsey and Bethany Ramsey.

A service to honor the life of Ms. Ramsey will be conducted on Saturday, December 17, 2016, at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, with Dr. Wayne Emory officiating. Music will be under the direction of Ms. Christine Riser, soloist. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 9:00 – 10:00 AM on Saturday prior to the service.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Saturday following the funeral service at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Jim Ramsey, Michael T. Ramsey, James Ramsey V, Richard Nave and Pat Ramsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Derrick Nave, Sandy Nave, Jeff Nave, Chris Galliher, Gary Nave, and Lt. General Charles Cleveland, USAF.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton is serving the Ramsey family. Office, 423+-542-2232, Obituary line, 4123-543-4917.