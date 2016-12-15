Proceeded in death by: her parents, Hobart and Brada Hensley; her husband, Darwin Kilby; her daughter, Denise Kilby Cozad; and two brothers, Bill Hensley and Wayne Hensley.

Mrs. Kilby was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church.

Survivors include: two sisters, Merle Hensley McKee and Betty Hensley McKee; and several nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-laws, Minnie Jane Hensley and Joyce Hensley.

Life Care of Gray has been Barbara’s home for several years, where she was loved and cared for by everyone.

A special thank you to JCMC 2500 wing for their wonderful care for Barbara the past two and one half weeks. Also, special thanks to her wonderful friend, Sheila Reed, her nephew, Parke McKee and his wife Connie McKee, and her great niece, Savannah McKee, for their faithful visits and care.

The family of Mrs. Barbara Hensley Kilby will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM Saturday, December 17, in the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Lon Tobin officiating. The graveside committal service will follow, in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chillhowie Avenue, Johnson City TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Kilby family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Kilby family. (423) 282-1521