Mr. Wallace R. Henry, Jr.

He was born in Knoxville, Tenn. The son of the late Wallace R Henry Sr. and Mary Emma Whitson Henry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Henry.

Mr. Henry was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Airforce during the Korean Conflict.

He was a retired Police Officer in Miami Florida. Mr. Henry was a member of Nolichuckey Baptist Church where he served as honorary Deacon.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Graves Henry of the home, one son Wallace R Henry III and wife Lola, Miami, Florida, one daughter Angie Williams and husband Rick, Jonesborough, six grandchildren; Sheri Brummett and husband Darrell, Lori Buxton and husband Wake, Ryan Williams and wife Aubree, Jennifer Sandoval and husband Raul, Christine Siervo and husband John Paul, and Patrick Henry, 10 great grandchildren, and one great great grandson, two sisters Jane Bowen and Jean Burnette, sister in law Kate Tanner, brother in law James Graves, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Nolichuckey Baptist Church with Pastor Joey Murddock officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Seviers Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Williams, Patrick Henry, John Paul Siervo, Raul Sandoval, Darrell Brummett, Wake Buxton, Timothy Henry and Phillip Henry. Honorary pallbearer son in law Rick Williams.

Condolences may be sent to the Henry family at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 753-3821