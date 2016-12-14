Mr. Charles Lawrence Shaw

Mr. Shaw was born in Washington County and son of the late James R. & Myrtle Jones Shaw. He was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Shaw, Jr.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Shaw worked for the Town of Jonesborough.

Survivors include his wife, Lillian Begley Shaw, Jonesborough; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda & Tim McCourry; grandchildren, Paul Gregory McCourry (Melissa K.), Mark McCourry (Melissa A.), Katina McCourry, Joe Shaw (Mellissa K.), Brad Shaw (Veronica) and Shannon Shaw (Shannon); ten great-grandchildren; sister, Thelma Jean Malone; and special friend, Wayne Allen, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, December 15, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, December 16, 2016 at Maple Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Brian Holloway officiating.

Pallbearers will be grandsons.

Condolences may be sent to the Shaw family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821