Mr. Charles Lawrence Shaw

• Today at 2:47 PM

JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Charles Lawrence Shaw, age 85, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at Johnson City Medical Center.

Mr. Shaw was born in Washington County and son of the late James R. & Myrtle Jones Shaw. He was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Shaw, Jr.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Shaw worked for the Town of Jonesborough.

Survivors include his wife, Lillian Begley Shaw, Jonesborough; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda & Tim McCourry; grandchildren, Paul Gregory McCourry (Melissa K.), Mark McCourry (Melissa A.), Katina McCourry, Joe Shaw (Mellissa K.), Brad Shaw (Veronica) and Shannon Shaw (Shannon); ten great-grandchildren; sister, Thelma Jean Malone; and special friend, Wayne Allen, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, December 15, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, December 16, 2016 at Maple Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Brian Holloway officiating.

Pallbearers will be grandsons.

Condolences may be sent to the Shaw family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821