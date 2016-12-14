She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Hardin, her parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

Kate is survived by her husband of 69 years, Rev. Carl H. Johnson; daughter, Sharon Osborne and husband, Rickey; 5 sons, Carl Johnson, Jr. and wife, Deborah Lynn, Sherman Johnson and wife, Sue, Thurman Johnson and wife, Terry, Norman Johnson and wife, Brenda, and Nathan Johnson and wife, Teresa; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 5 brothers; several nieces and nephews; and special nurse, Janet Atwell.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Thurman Johnson, Brother Mike Bays, Dr. Kenneth Grindstaff and Dr. Ronnie Owens officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at Washington County Memory Gardens.

Her sons and son-in-law will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons.

A special thanks to Avalon Hospice and her special nurse, Janet Atwell for the loving care that was given.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Minnie Kate Johnson.