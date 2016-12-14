Genevieve McInturff Rogers has left behind to cherish her memories:

Daughters: Regina Franklin and husband David, of Erwin; Crystal Rogers Decker and husband Tim, of Erwin; Son: Jimmy B. Rogers, Jr. and wife Jacenda “Jacy”, of Erwin; Grandchildren: Caleb Rogers; Tanesha N. Franklin-White and husband Eugene; Brandon Barlow and wife Nikki; Ciara Rogers: Joshua Rogers and Kelsey Shelton; Ariana Decker; Great-Grandchildren: Faith Addison Barlow; Grant Joseph Barlow; Benjamin Tylis Kalman Brother: Kyle McInturff and wife Carolyn, of Erwin; Sisters: Clella Rogers, of Erwin; Bobbie Honaker and husband Bobby, of Johnson City; Several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Genevieve McInturff Rogers in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, December 16, 2016, at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Roger Laws will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and will continue until service time on Friday at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday December 17, 2016 at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the graveside service will meet at Valley Funeral Home at 10:30 AM Saturday to go in procession. Pallbearers will be the grandsons.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net.