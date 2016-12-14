Claudette Joy Borchers

Joy was a resident of Jonesborough for 36 years. She was the daughter of the late William and Edna Kreger of Wyandotte, Michigan. She was a graduate of Wyandotte’s Roosevelt High School. Joy was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband of forty-seven years, Kent C. Borchers; one daughter, Kristine Mynatt and her husband Roger; two brothers, Jeffrey Kreger and his wife Jean and Conrad Kreger; three sisters, Kathleen Williams and her husband Richard, Gretchen Wenk and her husband William, and Suzanne Smith and her husband Jeffery; and three grandchildren, Jessica, Jenna, and Juliana Mynatt.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM Friday, December 16, 2016, at St. Mary Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM with Father Dan Whitman officiating. The interment will follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Borchers family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Borchers family. (423) 282-1521