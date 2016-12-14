Berneta Olden Johnson

Ms. Johnson was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She had a great love for her church work and the education she received in her life.

She is survived by one daughter, Samara Johnson, of Atlanta; three grandchildren, Keanah Johnson, Safiya Johnson, Innocence Johnson; one great grandchild, Xavier Johnson; father and stepmother, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Olden, of SC; two sisters, Jacqueline Reid, Stacey Olden; one brother, Derek Williams; several nieces and nephews; other special friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lena Carr; two brothers, Charles Alfred Olden, Jr., and Gregory Olden.

The family will receive friends Saturday, December 17, 2016 from 11am-1pm at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service Downtown. A private graveside service will be held, with Rev. C.C. Mills officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5pm Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Friendship Baptist Church. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.