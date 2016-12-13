Ronald “Ted” Lacy

He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Martha Christine Lacy, one son and daughter-in-law: David and Linda Lacy of Virginia Beach, VA, two daughters; Cindy Lacy of Kingsport, Barbara Helton of Mosheim, one grandson: Joe Lacy, seven granddaughters: Jessica Lacy, Brittney Lacy, Brooke Clawson and Husband Andrew, Brandie Lacy , Haley Helton, Casey Helton, Deanna Helton, two great grandchildren: Jalen and Kyle, three sisters and brothers-in-law: Georgianna and Thom Minnis of Newport News, VA, Diane and Bill Montgomery of Lexington, KY, and Elaine Ellis of Johnson City, TN, and several nieces and nephews.

He was the son of the late William and Lela Young Lacy. He was preceded in death by a son: Bobby Lacy and a son-in-law: Wiley Helton.

The family will receive friends 6-8 Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 8:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Max Fry will officiate. Interment will be held at Hunt’s Chapel on Friday at 2:00pm. Pallbearers will be the U.S. Navy Honor Team. Honorary pallbearers will be The Men of Hunt’s Chapel UM Church. The Greene County Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy Team will conduct a military graveside service.

A special thanks to the nurses and staff of Caris Healthcare.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1545 Western Ave. Suite 110A, Knoxville, TN 37921

Online condolences may be made to the Lacy family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.