Robay was a resident of Piney Flats, TN for 41 years. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gaynell Ketron, and his sister, Wanda Caperton.

Robay was a member of Piney Flats First Baptist Church. He served the community of Piney Flats as a former President of the Ruritan Club and former President of the Piney Flats Community Chest. He was on the Board of Directors of the Appalachian Fair and was honored in August of this year by the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights for his 40 years of service to the Fair. Robay is a veteran of the United States Air Force. Robay was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, TN and a graduate of Steed Business College.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Helen; three daughters, Kara Murray and her husband Jim of Scotts Valley, CA, Holly Holland and her husband Alvin of Elizabethton, TN, and Ashley Kaley and her husband Eric of Fredericksburg, VA; one sister, Brenda Huff; nine grandchildren, Seth Bullock, Noah Bullock, Connor Murray, Leah Murray, Skylar Hicks, Brea Hicks, Kailen Holland, Alexa Kaley, and Gavin Kaley; one great granddaughter, Lyla Bullock; a special nephew, Allen Robinson; and several nieces and nephews and a large loving extended family and friends.

The family of Mr. Robay O. Johnston Jr. will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday, December 14th, 2016, at Piney Flats First Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Dr. Allen Davis officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 AM Thursday, December 15th, 2016 at Popular Ridge Christian Church in Piney Flats, TN. Active pallbearers will be: Seth Bullock, Noah Bullock, Connor Murray, Allen Robinson, Luke Blevins, Frank Maples, Scott Huff, and Rick Johnson. Minister, family, and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM Thursday.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Piney Flats First Baptist Church, 100 Cherry St., Piney Flats, TN 37686.

Memories and condolences may be sent to Johnston family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Johnston family. (423) 282-1521