Bill is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Rev. Kimberly S. Isley, and their daughter, Kaitlin Beard, both of Erwin. Also left to cherish his memory are his adult children--Lisa (Jeff) Merrell, Billy (Sonja) Beard, Beth (Keith) Keel, and David (Stacy) Beard--and 9 grandchildren & 1 great grand. Bill was predeceased by parents, John Willis and Alice Atchley Beard.

He was a graduate of Redbank High School, Chattanooga, TN, The University of Louisville, and Southern Seminary. Prior to answering the call to ministry in the 1980's, he worked in the copying industry and ultimately owned his own business. After serving six Churches, Bill retired from active service as an Elder in Holston Conference of the UMC in 2014. We give special thanks to Centenary UMC, Dr. Jurdi & Vicki Osborne, and "brother" Frank Steil.

Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 16th at 11:00 a.m. at Centenary UMC in Erwin. Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to Centenary's General Budget Fund (203 N. Elm Ave. Erwin, TN 37650) Online condolences may be sent to the family of Rev. Bill Beard by signing the online guest registry found on the funeral home's website (www.snydersmemorialgardens.com). Snyder's Memorial Gardens, funeral home Gray, TN. is serving the family of Rev. Bill Beard